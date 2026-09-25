VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 9/24/2026

Thursday, September 24, 2026

8:46 a.m. – Dispatched Delphos EMS to a location on Ohio 697 in Washington Township for a subject who fell from a roof.

9:18 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of North Wall Street in the City of Van Wert for a loose dog.

10:00 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on South Central Street in the Village of Ohio City to stand by as a peace officer.

10:31 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Walcott Street in the Village of Willshire to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

12:20 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Middle Point Wetzel Road in Washington Township to check a suspicious item in the ditch.

3:00 p.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to Ridge Cemetery.

3:26 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on North Cherry Street in the Village of Convoy for a report of threats.

7:00 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Dustman Road in Pleasant Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. A 2018 Kia Soul was westbound on Dustman Road and left the roadway, striking a John Deere tractor that was parked off the roadway. No injuries were reported.

7:13 p.m. – Deputies, along with Wren EMS, responded to a residence on Glenmore Road in Willshire Township for a report of a subject found deceased. No foul play is suspected.

9:24 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in the City of Van Wert for a subject having a seizure.