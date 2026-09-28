Van Wert Police blotter 9/20-9/26/2026

Van Wert Police

Sunday, September 20 – a report of a distraught male was taken at the police department.

Sunday, September 20 – a theft report was made at Franklin Park.

Sunday, September 20 – arrested Nathaniel E. Thomas for a traffic violation in the 100 block of Valam Drive.

Monday, September 21 – arrested Bradley R. Curtis in the 1100 block of Bell Ave. on an outstanding warrant from Fulton County Common Pleas Court.

Monday, September 21 – a welfare check was conducted in the 200 block of S. Fulton St.

Tuesday, September 22 – telecommunications harassment was reported in the 500 block of W. Main St.

Tuesday, September 22 – arrested Kristy S. Baucher for domestic violence in the 1000 block of Haley St.

Wednesday, September 23 – officers took a report of found property in the 300 block of N. Wall St.

Wednesday, September 23 – officers took a report of an unruly juvenile in the 700 block of Perry St.

Wednesday, September 23 – an aggravated menacing report was taken in the 300 block of W. Main St.

Wednesday, September 23 – a disorderly conduct report was taken in the 200 block of W. Crawford St.

Thursday, September 24 – a domestic violence report was taken in the 700 block of W. Main St.

Thursday, September 24 – arrested Thomas Norman III on an outstanding warrant issued by Putnam County Municipal Court.

Thursday, September 24 – officers took a theft report in the 100 block of E. Raymond.

Thursday, September 24 – charged a boy, 17, with disorderly conduct in the 1200 block of Lincoln Highway.

Thursday, September 24 – property was found in the 1000 block of S. Washington St.

Thursday, September 24 – officers took a report of a miscellaneous drug offense that occurred in the 800 block of N. Washington St.

Thursday, September 24 – a theft report was taken in the 400 block of Dickinson Ave.

Thursday, September 24 – officers handled a domestic violence incident in the 500 block of S. Walnut St.

Thursday, September 24 – trespassing was reported in the 100 block of E. Main St.

Thursday, September 24 – officers responded to an overdose in the 800 block of N. Washington St.

Friday, September 25 – a non-criminal report was taken at the police department.

Friday, September 25 – a disabled vehicle was removed from the roadway in the 700 block of S. Tyler St. due to a city ordinance violation.

Saturday, September 26 – a suspicious item was turned over to police at Burger King.

Saturday, September 26 – charged Joaquin M. Estrada, 20, with underage consumption in the 1000 block of Elm St.

Saturday, September 26 – a domestic violence report was taken at the police station.

Saturday, September 26 – a domestic dispute occurred in the 200 block of S. Race St.

Saturday, September 26 – arersted Malcolm Trey Oliver, 30, of Delphos in the 100 block of E. Third St. for violation of a protection order.

Saturday, September 26 – an unruly juvenile report was taken in the 500 block of S. Chestnut St.

Saturday, September 26 – arrested Brandon Moser for falsification, no driver’s license and a felony warrant out of Paulding County.