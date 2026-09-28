VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 9/25/2026

Friday, September 25, 2026

1:10 a.m. – Deputies responded to Ohio Health for a report of an assault that had occurred on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township.

6:23 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Feasby Wisener Road in Union Township for a report of a loose dog.

9:13 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on John Brown Road in Pleasant Township for a report of trespassing.

9:51 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Dutch John Road in Union Township for a report of a loose dog.

10:04 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 66 in Washington Township for a report of a tree down in the roadway.

10:52 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy Fire to a location on East Tully Street in the Village of Convoy for a commercial fire alarm.

4:03 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. The Ohio State Highway Patrol investigated the accident.

4:59 p.m. — Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on U.S. Route 30 in Ridge Township for a report of a subject feeling dizzy.

5:03 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Franklin Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject with high blood pressure.

6:03 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Blaine Street in the Village of Scott to stand by as peace officers.

6:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Plum Street in the Village of Venedocia for a complaint of harassment.

7:36 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on South Race Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

9:07 p.m. – Deputies, along with Scott EMS, responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Union Township for a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle, and the vehicle had left the scene. Scott EMS transported the victim to Paulding County Hospital. The Ohio State Highway Patrol also responded to the scene.

11:33 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on South Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.