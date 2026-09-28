VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 9/26/2026

Saturday, September 26, 2026

12:14 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of South Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.

7:32 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Hoaglin Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. The Ohio State Highway Patrol investigated the accident.

8:10 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on West Tully Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject having difficulty breathing.

8:37 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Hoaglin Township to issue a kill slip for a deer.

9:47 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Gamble Road in Ridge Township for a report of a disabled vehicle.

10:36 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 118 in Pleasant Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a deer.

2:12 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Bergner Road in Harrison Township for a report of trespassing.

4:30 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Normal Street in the Village of Middle Point to stand by as peace officers while a subject retrieved property.

7:06 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on John Brown Road in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

7:20 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on South Shane Street in the Village of Ohio City to check the welfare of a resident.

7:35 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Blaine Street in the Village of Scott for a report of a domestic dispute.

8:48 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of the Ohio Indiana State Line Road in Willshire Township to assist Adams County, Indiana.

8:53 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Monmouth Road in Harrison Township to check the welfare of a resident.

10:09 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Liberty Township for a report of reckless driving.

10:41 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.