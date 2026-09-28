VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 9/27/2026

Sunday, September 27, 2026

12:00 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of First Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.

6:51 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on North Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.

11:17 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Haley Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of two loose dogs.

1:14 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point Fire to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a residential smoke alarm.

1:16 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert Fire to a residence on Old Tile Factory Road for a report of an oven fire.

2:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lare Road in Tully Township for a complaint of harassment.

3:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of West Skinner Street in the Village of Ohio City for a report of a loose dog.

4:04 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. 127 in Liberty Township for a report of a loose dog.

5:48 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Washington Township for a report of a missing adult. Delphos Police later located the subject in the City of Delphos.

5:57 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Van Wert Decatur Road in the City of Van Wert that was lethargic.

7:59 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Mendon Road in Ridge Township to check the welfare of a pedestrian.

8:23 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 118 in Pleasant Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a deer.

8:41 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Pleasant Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a deer.

9:19 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on North Main Street in the Village of Convoy for a report of a suspicious vehicle.

10:10 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point Fire to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a residential smoke alarm.