VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 9/29/2026
Tuesday, September 29, 2026
12:10 a.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Ohio 49 in the Village of Wren for a medical alarm.
2:33 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.
5:26 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Wren Landeck Road in Liberty Township for a report of a deceased deer in the roadway.
6:47 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.
10:57 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on East Carmean Street in the Village of Ohio City for a report of fraud.
11:27 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Riley Street in the Village of Willshire for a complaint of trespassing.
1:17 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Drury Street in the Village of Scott for a report of a stray dog.
1:38 p.m.- Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Middle Point Road in Ridge Township for a subject with abdominal pain.
2:36 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Hoaglin Township for a report of reckless driving.
4:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on East Sycamore Street in the City of Van Wert for a stray dog.
5:00 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.
8:35 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Riley Street in the Village of Willshire for a report of a suspicious vehicle.
POSTED: 09/30/26 at 9:30 am. FILED UNDER: Law Enforcement