VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 9/29/2026

Tuesday, September 29, 2026

12:10 a.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Ohio 49 in the Village of Wren for a medical alarm.

2:33 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

5:26 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Wren Landeck Road in Liberty Township for a report of a deceased deer in the roadway.

6:47 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

10:57 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on East Carmean Street in the Village of Ohio City for a report of fraud.

11:27 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Riley Street in the Village of Willshire for a complaint of trespassing.

1:17 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Drury Street in the Village of Scott for a report of a stray dog.

1:38 p.m.- Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Middle Point Road in Ridge Township for a subject with abdominal pain.

2:36 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Hoaglin Township for a report of reckless driving.

4:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on East Sycamore Street in the City of Van Wert for a stray dog.

5:00 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

8:35 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Riley Street in the Village of Willshire for a report of a suspicious vehicle.