VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 9/30/2026

Wednesday, September 30, 2026

5:23 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 116 in Jennings Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a deer.

8:59 a.m. – Dispatched Wren and Willshire Fire Departments to an area of Ohio 49 in Willshire Township for a report of a trash fire.

10:36 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Collins Avenue in the City of Van Wert for a subject with stroke symptoms.

12:05 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Fox Road in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

1:41 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Wren Landeck Road in York Township for a report of a hit skip accident.

3:40 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from U.S. 224 in Hoaglin Township regarding a report of theft.

5:57 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Normal Street in the Village of Middle Point to stand by as a peace officer.

6:42 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on South Avenue in the City of Van Wert for a report of a hit skip accident that had occurred in the Village of Convoy.

7:15 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Willshire Eastern Road in Willshire Township for a report of trespassing.

7:58 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. 224 in Ridge Township for a report of a dog bite.

8:13 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on State Street in the Village of Wren to check the welfare of a resident.