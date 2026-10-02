VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 10/1/2026

Thursday, October 1, 2026

5:54 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 118 in Liberty Township for a report of reckless driving.

6:29 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Maple Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject who fell.

7:17 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Jackson Township for a report of reckless driving.

7:54 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a citizen regarding a complaint of theft from a resident on Blaine Street in the Village of Scott.

9:05 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on South Adams Street in the Village of Middle Point for a report of a domestic dispute.

11:40 a.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to Paulding County.

12:18 p.m. – Deputies served the following warrants issued by Van Wert Common Pleas Court. The subjects are being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility:

Kaden James Michael Ballard, 25, of Delphos, was charged with robbery, a second degree felony, and strangulation, a fifth degree felony.

Ryan William Grime, 33, of Bryan, was charged with receiving stolen property, a fourth degree felony.

Esteban Rivera Jr., 49, of Fort Wayne, was charged with possessing weapons under disability, a third degree felony.

Justin Tyler Rey, 19, of Kathleen, Georgia, was charged with strangulation, a fourth degree felony.

12:55 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Dillon Street in the Village of Ohio City to check an open line 911call.

1:41 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Common Pleas Court for possession of cocaine and trafficking in cocaine, first degree felonies. Joseph Arthur Mohr Jr., 50, of Ohio City, is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

2:45 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on West Tully Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject who fell.

3:29 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township for a report of a horse with a leg stuck in a fence.

3:43 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Common Pleas Court for domestic violence, a third degree felony, and strangulation, a fourth degree felony. Corbin Cornelius, 25, of Van Wert, is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

5:02 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Harrison Willshire Road in Willshire Township for a report of a stray dog lying in the roadway.

5:39 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Common Pleas Court for possessing narcotics, a second degree felony, and OVI, a first degree misdemeanor. Jason Wayne Monroe, 52, of Delphos, is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

6:25 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on East Tully Street in the Village of Convoy for a report of an unruly juvenile.

6:57 p.m. – Dispatched Delphos EMS to a residence on Brickner Road in Washington Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

7:19 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Wren Landeck Road in Liberty Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a deer.

7:31 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

8:36 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township for a report of an occupied disabled vehicle.

10:13 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Wetzel Road in Hoaglin Township to contact a resident for the Van Wert Police Department.

11:21 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Slack Road in Ridge Township in search of two missing juveniles reported to the Van Wert City Police Department. Deputies located the juveniles and returned them to their parents.