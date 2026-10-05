Van Wert Police blotter 9/27-10/3/2026

Van Wert Police

Sunday, September 27 – officers took a report for a fight that occurred in the 800 block of N. Washington St.

Sunday, September 27 – a two-vehicle non-injury crash occurred on E. Sycamore St. at N. Harrison St.

Sunday, September 27 – a report was made in reference to a theft at Walmart.

Sunday, September 27 – arrested Lance Thompson on an outstanding warrant from Van Wert Municipal Court for failure to appear. The arrest was made on Sibley St., near W. Main St.

Sunday, September 27 – officers handled an unruly juvenile incident in the 400 block of S. Tyler St.

Sunday, September 27 – arrested Tyreal Brought for disorderly conduct by intoxication in the 500 block of Bonnewitz Ave.

Monday, September 28 – officers took a report of a theft that occurred in the 100 block of E. Main St.

Monday, September 28 – officers took a report of trespassing in the 800 block of N. Washington St.

Monday, September 28 – found property was recovered in the 500 block of E. Main St.

Monday, September 28 – charged Gary A. Yates with camping in the city while in the 300 block of N. Race St.

Tuesday, September 29 – a traffic stop was conducted in the 800 block of N. Washington St. and the driver was issued a citation for no operator’s license.

Tuesday, September 29 – a report of an intoxicated juvenile was made in the 600 block of N. Race St. The juvenile was apprehended and charged.

Tuesday, September 29 – arrested Kelby D. Thiebaut on a warrant out of Indiana. The arrest was made in the 700 block of Virginia Ave.

Wednesday, September 30 – a theft occurred in the 200 block of W. Main St.

Wednesday, September 30 – a trespassing report was taken in the 100 block of E. Main St.

Wednesday, September 30 – a bicycle was located in a dumpster in the 300 block of Towne Center Blvd.

Wednesday, September 30 – officers took a report of a theft that occurred in the 1100 block of S. Washington St.

Wednesday, September 30 – a theft was reported in the 100 block of W. Main St.

Wednesday, September 30 – an auto theft was reported in the 100 block of W. Central Ave.

Wednesday, September 30 – disorderly conduct was reported in the 300 block of N. Washington St.

Wednesday, September 30 – officers took a report for a probation violation that occurred in the 500 block of S. Shannon St.

Wednesday, September 30 – officers took a report for an animal complaint in the 700 block of N. Jefferson St.

Thursday, October 1 – an unruly juvenile was reported in the 600 block of S. Vine St.

Thursday, October 1 – a fraud report was taken in the 600 block of E. Central Ave.

Thursday, October 1 – officers assisted adult parole with a transport in the 100 block of S. Washington St.

Friday, October 2 – a three-vehicle non-injury accident occurred on Ohio 118 in front of Van Wert High School.

Friday, October 2 – arrested Blake Grenzebach on an outstanding warrant in the 900 block of E. Sycamore St.

Friday, October 2 – arrested Tristen Blair on a parole violation in the 300 block of N. Jefferson St.

Friday, October 2 – a non-criminal report was taken in the 600 block of S. Tyler St.

Friday, October 2 – an animal cruelty report was taken while in the 900 block of John Brown Rd.

Saturday, October 3 – criminal damaging was reported in the 600 block of Burt St.

Saturday, October 3 – a vehicle struck CVS, causing minor damage.

Saturday, October 3 – a theft was reported in the 1100 block of Kear Rd.