VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 10/2/2026

Friday, October 2, 2026

12:34 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on North Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.

9:07 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Common Pleas Court for a bond violation. Blake Benjamin Grenzebach, 22, of Van Wert, is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

9:13 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Convoy Heller Road in Tully Township for a complaint of a large amount of mud on the roadway.

11:45 a.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to King Cemetery in Washington Township.

12:34 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a location on Walcott Street in the Village of Willshire for a subject having difficulty breathing.

3:02 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on West Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

3:38 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on West Main Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.

5:41 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Westfield Drive in the Village of Middle Point for a subject with blurry vision and some numbness.

5:47 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Liberty Union Road in Union Township for a report of a disabled vehicle.

5:58 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Middle Point Road in Ridge Township for a report of a suspicious vehicle.

7:46 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on South Shane Street in the Village of Ohio City for a report of trespassing.

8:56 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on South Shane Street in the Village of Ohio City for a report of suspicious activity.

9:05 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a complaint of a barking dog.

9:43 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Oak Street in the Village of Convoy for a report of a missing adult. The adult returned home the following day.

10:59 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Washington Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.