VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 10/3/2026

Saturday, October 3, 2026

1:55 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on North Chestnut Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of domestic violence that occurred on West Ervin Road in Pleasant Township.

2:18 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on North Adams Street in the Village of Middle Point for a report of a fight. The incident remains under investigation. Deputies also took a report of a vehicle being struck, with the suspect vehicle leaving the scene.

3:20 a.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Ohio 49 in Willshire Township for a subject with chest pain.

7:48 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Dull Robinson Road in Pleasant Township for a report of mud on the roadway.

12:08 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Van Wert Willshire Road in Pleasant Township for a subject who fell.

12:26 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Monte Carlo Drive in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

1:00 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a complaint of trespassing.

2:47 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

4:17 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Sponseller Street in the Village of Convoy regarding a complaint of harassment.

6:34 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in the Village of Middle Point regarding a complaint of minibikes being ridden on the streets.

7:11 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Boroff Road in Ridge Township for a report of a domestic dispute.

8:07 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 81 in Willshire Township for a report of a deceased deer.

8:24 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Bellis Road in the Village of Middle Point for a report of a stray dog.

9:05 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Van Wert Decatur Road in Pleasant Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a deer.

9:57 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Elgin Converse Road in York Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a deer.

10:35 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Spencerville Delphos Road for a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a deer that had occurred on Lincoln Highway.

10:39 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Washington Township for a report of a deceased deer in the roadway.