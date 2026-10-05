VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 10/3/2026
Saturday, October 3, 2026
1:55 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on North Chestnut Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of domestic violence that occurred on West Ervin Road in Pleasant Township.
2:18 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on North Adams Street in the Village of Middle Point for a report of a fight. The incident remains under investigation. Deputies also took a report of a vehicle being struck, with the suspect vehicle leaving the scene.
3:20 a.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Ohio 49 in Willshire Township for a subject with chest pain.
7:48 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Dull Robinson Road in Pleasant Township for a report of mud on the roadway.
12:08 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Van Wert Willshire Road in Pleasant Township for a subject who fell.
12:26 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Monte Carlo Drive in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
1:00 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a complaint of trespassing.
2:47 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
4:17 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Sponseller Street in the Village of Convoy regarding a complaint of harassment.
6:34 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in the Village of Middle Point regarding a complaint of minibikes being ridden on the streets.
7:11 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Boroff Road in Ridge Township for a report of a domestic dispute.
8:07 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 81 in Willshire Township for a report of a deceased deer.
8:24 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Bellis Road in the Village of Middle Point for a report of a stray dog.
9:05 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Van Wert Decatur Road in Pleasant Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a deer.
9:57 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Elgin Converse Road in York Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a deer.
10:35 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Spencerville Delphos Road for a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a deer that had occurred on Lincoln Highway.
10:39 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Washington Township for a report of a deceased deer in the roadway.
POSTED: 10/05/26 at 4:21 pm. FILED UNDER: Law Enforcement