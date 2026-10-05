VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 10/4/2026

Sunday, October 4, 2026

11:15 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on South Liberty Street in the Village of Convoy to assist a resident locked out of the residence.

12:16 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on South Shannon Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

12:57 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Keplar Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.

1:57 p.m . – Deputies responded to a residence on Boroff Road in Ridge Township for a report of an assault. Travis Daniel Shartzer, 46, of Van Wert, was arrested on charges of two counts of first degree misdemeanor assault, with additional charges being reviewed. Deputies transported Shartzer to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

2:03 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Liberty Union Road in Union Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

3:04 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on John Brown Road in Pleasant Township for a report of a stray dog.

3:15 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on North Adams Street in the Village of Middle Point for a report of an assault. The incident remains under investigation.

3:29 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of West Skinner Street in the Village of Ohio City for a report of a loose dog.

6:37 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Union Township for a report of reckless driving.

7:03 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of John Brown Road in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.

11:41 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Harrison Center Road in Harrison Township for a subject having a seizure.