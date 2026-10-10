AAG makes donation to Crisis Care Line

VW independent staff/submitted information

Advanced Insurance Group has teamed up with Goodville Mutual Casualty Company to make a $1,000 donation to a charity of their choice, Crisis Care Line of Van Wert.

The Charity of Choice initiative from Goodville Mutual allows agents to direct funds to local non-profit charitable organizations in their community that provide critical services such as food banks, child/family support services, or mental health services.

Advanced Insurance Group’s charity of choice, Crisis Care Line, is committed to providing hope, support, and resources to individuals and families impacted by domestic violence. Domestic violence can affect people from every background and circumstance. For someone experiencing abuse, reaching out for help can be an incredibly difficult step. Crisis Care Line offers a listening ear, compassionate support, safety planning, advocacy, and connections to resources that can help individuals move toward safety and stability.

Pictured above (left to right) are: Nick Manson, Field Marketing Representative Goodville Mutual; Susan Mell, Executive Director Crisis Care Line; Anita Carvajal, President Board of Directors Crisis Care Line, Lauren Anspach, Advanced Insurance Group and board member Crisis Care Line, and Aaron Anspach, Managing Partner, Advanced Insurance Group. Photo submitted

“Crisis Care Line of Van Wert has been a resource for victims of domestic violence in our community for over 40 years,” said Advanced Insurance Group Managing Partner Aaron Anspach. “With October being Domestic Violence Awareness month it seems very fitting to honor their services with this donation. We’re extremely grateful to Goodville Mutual for helping us raise awareness of this local organization and allowing us to shine a light on how critical these services are that benefit our local community.”

Advanced Insurance Group is a trusted independent insurance agency serving northwest Ohio with offices in Van Wert, Delphos, and Ottoville. With deep local roots and a strong commitment to the communities they serve, the agency provides personalized insurance solutions for individuals, families, and businesses.

Goodville Mutual, founded in 1926 in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, insures homes, autos, farms, commercial businesses, and churches across eight states.