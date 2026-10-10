Hurless accepts limited partnership

Submitted information

Eric Hurless, an Edward Jones financial advisor in Van Wert, has accepted an invitation to increase his limited partner holdings in The Jones Financial Companies, L.L.L.P., the holding company for the St. Louis-based financial services firm.



“I am honored to be invited to increase my ownership in the firm,” Hurless said. “I value working at a firm with such a strong sense of purpose — to make a positive difference for our clients, colleagues and community.”



Hurless joined Edward Jones in 2017 and has served investors in Van Wert for the past nine years.



Edward Jones currently employs 50,000 associates throughout the United States and through its affiliate in Canada. This is the firm’s 18th limited partnership offering in its 100-year history.



The Jones Financial Companies, L.L.L.P. was created in 1987 to enable the firm to expand into new business areas while allowing it to remain a partnership. The Jones Financial Companies, L.L.L.P. owns Edward D. Jones & Companies, L.L.L.P., which operates under the trade name Edward Jones, as well as other affiliates including the Edward Jones Trust Company, Olive Street Investment Advisors, LLC, Edward Jones SBL, LLC, and an international financial services subsidiary in Canada, Edward Jones (an Ontario limited partnership).



Edward Jones is a leading financial services firm serving clients across North America, with operations in the United States and Canada.