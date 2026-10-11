Countryside Chapel hosting fall festival

Submitted information

CONVOY — Countryside Chapel invites you and your family to its fall festival on Sunday, October 25, immediately following worship service. This social hour will include a hot meal and a variety of exciting activities. The church is looking forward to meeting you and your family. Worship starts at 10:45 a.m., then the fall proceedings will begin at 12 p.m. Join Countryside Chapel for one or both to see what they are all about. Countryside Chapel is located at 6034 Mentzer Church Rd. Convoy.