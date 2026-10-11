Renner nominated to serve on OBL board

Submitted information

First Federal of Van Wert is pleased to announce that Brian Renner, President and Chief Executive Officer, has been nominated to serve as a director on the Ohio Bankers League (OBL) Board of Directors.

Renner’s nomination recognizes more than three decades of experience in banking and outstanding leadership in the Van Wert community. OBL Board service is widely regarded as a significant professional distinction and an opportunity to help shape the future of Ohio’s banking industry.

Brian Renner

A lifelong Van Wert County resident, Renner is a 1990 graduate of Lincolnview High School. He earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Bluffton College in 1994 and began his banking career with First Federal of Van Wert in August of that same year.

During his career at First Federal, Renner has held numerous positions, including bookkeeper, staff accountant, controller and chief financial officer. In January, 2010, he was elected to the First Federal of Van Wert Board of Directors. He was promoted to President and CEO on September 1, 2011, continuing a career that has been closely connected to the growth and success of the community bank.

Renner has also continued his professional education and leadership development. He graduated from the Leadership Program of the Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce in 1995-96 and completed the Academy of Financial Executives through The Ohio State University Fisher College of Business in 2001.

Beyond his professional responsibilities, Renner has been actively involved in organizations throughout Van Wert County. His community service has included the United Way of Van Wert County, Sertoma of Van Wert, Van Wert Service Club, Middle Point Ballpark Board, Van Wert Community Improvement Corporation Board, Van Wert Port Authority Board, Van Wert County Tax Incentive Review Council, and the Van Wert County Foundation Board.

“We are very proud of Brian and this recognition of his leadership within the banking industry,” said Terra Bonifas, Chief Administrative Officer. “Brian has spent his entire banking career at First Federal of Van Wert and has demonstrated a tremendous commitment not only to our customers and employees, but also to the community he calls home. His experience and perspective will be a valuable addition to the Ohio Bankers League Board.”

Renner has been nominated to fill an at-large director seat helping guide OBL’s mission, priorities, policies and long-term strategy; shape state and federal advocacy priorities; oversee the financial stewardship and executive leadership; assess programs and services for member banks; and serve as an ambassador for collaboration across Ohio’s banking community.

“I am honored to be nominated to serve on the Ohio Bankers League Board of Directors,” said Renner. “I look forward to working with fellow banking leaders from across Ohio, sharing ideas and experiences, and helping support the continued strength of community banking and the communities we serve.”

Outside of his professional and community commitments, Renner enjoys spending time with his wife, Stephanie, and their adult children, Carter and Emerson.