Van Wert Police blotter 10/4-10/11/2026

Van Wert Police

Sunday, October 4 – a protection order violation was reported in the 300 block of S. Race St.

Sunday, October 4 – arrested Tarrice S. Gibson for OVI in the 10000 block of U.S. 127.

Sunday, October 4 – officers handled a private property accident in the 100 block of W. Main St.

Sunday, October 4 – found property was recovered in the 500 block of E. Main St.

Monday, October 5 – a traffic citation was issued in the 200 block of W. Ervin Rd.

Monday, October 5 – arrested Landon W. Pratt on an outstanding warrant in the 500 block of E. Main St.

Monday, October 5 – officers handled a reckless operation incident in the 700 block of W. Ervin Rd.

Monday, October 5 – a fraud report was taken in the 700 block of E. Sycamore St.

Tuesday, October 6 – arrested Nicholas M. Muter, 25, for public intoxication in the 500 block of Leeson Ave.

Tuesday, October 6 – a parking citation was issued in the 200 block of N. Vine St.

Tuesday, October 6 – arrested John Wise for aggravated menacing and possessing weapons under disability.

Wednesday, October 7 – trespassing was reported in the 1100 block of S. Shannon St.

Thursday, October 8 – charged Christopher L. Runyon, 50, with domestic violence by threat, menacing and criminal damaging following an incident in the 100 block of Bonnewitz Ave.

Thursday, October 8 – an animal complaint report was taken in the 1200 block of Sunrise Court.

Friday, October 9 – a report was made in reference to a domestic incident that occurred in the 100 block of Keplar St.

Friday, October 9 – arrested Sebastian E. Caudill for a traffic offense while in the 200 block of W. Main St.

Friday, October 9 – a theft report was taken in the 300 block of N. Washington St.

Saturday, October 10 – arrested Cedric A. Crimley for domestic violence by threat in the 700 block of E. Sycamore St.

Sunday, October 11 – officers took an assault report. The incident occurred in the 1200 block of David St.