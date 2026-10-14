VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 10/12/2026

Monday, October 12, 2026

12:15 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a motorist driving on U.S. 30 who believed that they were being followed by an unknown person.

6:28 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point Fire to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a fire alarm.

6:47 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a deer.

6:52 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a deer.

7:21 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Lewis Street in the City of Van Wert for a subject with leg pain.

7:47 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence alarm on Mendon Road in York Township.

10:23 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on North Main Street in the Village of Ohio City to check an abandoned 911 call.

10:32 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a report of a dispute.

10:47 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway to issue a kill slip for a deceased deer.

11:31 a.m. – Dispatched Delphos EMS to a residence on Elm Street in the City of Delphos for a subject who fell.

1:13 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Werner Road in Tully Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

2:34 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Church Road in Hoaglin Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. A 2013 Dodge Dart driven by Steve Parsons of Washington Township was eastbound on Church Road near house number 17907 Church Road. A 1967 John Deere 4020 driven by Larry Bowsher of Eglin was westbound on Church Road near the same residence. Bowsher was towing two different pieces of equipment behind the tractor. One item being towed was an ag bagger. Parsons stated the tractor was too wide, and part of it was in the eastbound lane of travel. Roadway marks indicated the impact point was in the eastbound lane of travel. The roadway marks appeared to be rubber marks from the Dart’s front left tire. The tire went flat during the impact. The wheel was also broken. The roadway marks indicated Parsons had to regain control after impact because the tire had gone flat. Black rubber marks could be followed from the impact point to where the car came to rest. The tractor had minor damage. No injuries were reported.

2:53 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Ohio 709 in Liberty Township for a subject who was unresponsive.

3:38 p.m. – Dispatched Grover Hill EMS to a residence on Slane Road in Hoaglin Township for a subject for a subject who fell.

4:42 p.m. – Deputies, along with Scott Fire and EMS and Convoy EMS, responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on Feasby Wisener Road in Union Township. Unit one was a 2009 Dodge Pickup driven by Kruz Auman of Van Wert. Unit Two was a 2007 Suzuki Motorcycle driven by Dru Gray of Union Township. Auman was at the stop sign southbound on Dull Robinson Road at Feasby Wisener Road and Gray was eastbound on Feasby Wisener Road. Auman failed to yield the right of way and collided with the motorcycle. Convoy EMS transported Gray to Parkview in Fort Wayne. Convoy EMS checked Auman, who refused transport.

5:03 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS and Willshire Fire to a residence on Schumm Road in Willshire Township for a subject with stroke symptoms.

5:05 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

8:27 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on South Shannon Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

8:37 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Middle Point Wetzel Road in Washington Township for a report of reckless driving.