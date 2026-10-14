VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 10/13/2026

Tuesday, October 13, 2026

4:53 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a report of a missing adult. Van Wert Police located the subject in Van Wert.

5:39 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 116 in Jennings Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. The accident was not located.

8:44 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Hoaglin Road in Hoaglin Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. Ryan Studabaker of Indiana was operating a blue farm forklift. Ronald Hessel of Hoaglin Township was operating a Dodge Durango. Studabaker was traveling eastbound on Hoaglin Road, with Hessel behind him. Studabaker had moved over to the grassy area on the right side of the road when Hessel tried to pass. Studabaker then the left, attempting to make a U-turn, causing a collision.

10:23 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a report of threats.

11:29 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on John Brown Road in Pleasant Township for a report of trespassing.

12:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Fisher Avenue in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

12:26 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

1:16 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a location on South Main Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject reported as being unconscious.

2:19 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Common Pleas Court for a bond violation. Kameron Cooper, 47, of Union Township, is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

4:14 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on South Sherman Street in the Village of Scott for a report of an unruly juvenile.

7:02 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy Fire to an area of Mentzer Church Road in Tully Township for a report of a combine fire.

5:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Tully Township for a complaint of trespassing.

5:16 p.m. – Deputies, along with Middle Point EMS, responded to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a report of a person unresponsive.

5:24 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

8:12 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township to check the welfare of a resident.

8:31 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Washington Township for a subject with chest pain.