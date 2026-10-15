VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 10/14/2026

Wednesday, October 14, 2026

4:42 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Mentzer Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject with chest pain.

8:15 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Van Wert Decatur Road in the City of Van Wert for a subject having difficulty breathing.

10:00 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Common Pleas Court for a bond violation. Ernie Eugene Temen, 51, of Delphos, is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

10:42 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of South Franklin Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog. Deputies located the Golden Retriever and transported it to the humane shelter.

11:51 a.m. – Deputies spoke to a resident regarding a complaint of trespassing.

12:17 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of the Ohio-Indiana State Line Road in Harrison Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

12:30 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Bockey Road in Washington Township to contact a resident for the Van Wert Police Department.

1:38 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Westfield Drive in the Village of Middle Point regarding a complaint of harassment.

1:45 p.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to Taylor Cemetery in Union Township.

1:48 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Dull Robinson Road in Pleasant Township regarding a complaint of mud on the roadway.

2:45 p.m. – Deputies, along with Delphos Fire, responded to a residence on Jennings Delphos Road in Washington Township for a report of a shed fire.

3:10 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Dillon Street in the Village of Ohio City for a subject with a leg injury from a fall.

4:15 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Willshire Ohio City Road in Liberty Township for a complaint of farm equipment blocking the roadway.

4:18 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Clayton Road in Willshire Township for a report of a suspicious vehicle.

5:30 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court for failure to appear. Crystal Huard, 47, of Convoy, was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

5:33 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Vine Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.

5:51 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on South Harrison Street in the City of Van Wert for a subject with elevated blood pressure.

5:51 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court for failure to appear. Justin Patrick Huard, 47, of Convoy, was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.