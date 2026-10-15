VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 10/14/2026
Wednesday, October 14, 2026
4:42 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Mentzer Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject with chest pain.
8:15 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Van Wert Decatur Road in the City of Van Wert for a subject having difficulty breathing.
10:00 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Common Pleas Court for a bond violation. Ernie Eugene Temen, 51, of Delphos, is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.
10:42 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of South Franklin Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog. Deputies located the Golden Retriever and transported it to the humane shelter.
11:51 a.m. – Deputies spoke to a resident regarding a complaint of trespassing.
12:17 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of the Ohio-Indiana State Line Road in Harrison Township to check an abandoned 911 call.
12:30 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Bockey Road in Washington Township to contact a resident for the Van Wert Police Department.
1:38 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Westfield Drive in the Village of Middle Point regarding a complaint of harassment.
1:45 p.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to Taylor Cemetery in Union Township.
1:48 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Dull Robinson Road in Pleasant Township regarding a complaint of mud on the roadway.
2:45 p.m. – Deputies, along with Delphos Fire, responded to a residence on Jennings Delphos Road in Washington Township for a report of a shed fire.
3:10 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Dillon Street in the Village of Ohio City for a subject with a leg injury from a fall.
4:15 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Willshire Ohio City Road in Liberty Township for a complaint of farm equipment blocking the roadway.
4:18 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Clayton Road in Willshire Township for a report of a suspicious vehicle.
5:30 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court for failure to appear. Crystal Huard, 47, of Convoy, was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.
5:33 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Vine Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.
5:51 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on South Harrison Street in the City of Van Wert for a subject with elevated blood pressure.
5:51 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court for failure to appear. Justin Patrick Huard, 47, of Convoy, was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.
POSTED: 10/15/26 at 1:24 pm. FILED UNDER: Law Enforcement