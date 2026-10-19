Van Wert Police blotter 10/11-10/17/2026

Van Wert Police

Sunday, October 11 – officers issued a traffic citation in the 800 block of N. Washington St.

Monday, October 12 – telecommunications harassment was reported in the 300 block of Center St.

Monday, October 12 – a welfare check was made at a residence in the 200 block of Burt St.

Monday, October 12 – a telephone harassment report was taken at the police department.

Monday, October 12 – a criminal damaging report was taken while in the 300 block of Towne Center Blvd.

Tuesday, October 13 – officers took a report of criminal damaging in the 200 block of Brooks Ave.

Tuesday, October 13 – a stolen vehicle was recovered at Thistlewood Apartments. The driver was later identified and charged.

Tuesday, October 13 – officers arrested David Michael Willke, 37, for disorderly conduct in the 1000 block of S. Walnut St.

Tuesday, October 13 – a theft was reported in the 500 block of E. Main St.

Tuesday, October 13 – a report was taken for a theft that occurred in the 100 block of Christopher Crossing.

Wednesday, October 14 – menacing was reported in the 300 block of W. Crawford St.

Wednesday, October 14 – domestic violence was reported in the 500 block of E. Main St.

Wednesday, October 14 – officers took a report of an unruly juvenile in the 300 block of S. Fulton St.

Wednesday, October 14 – officers were dispatched to the 200 block of N. Market St. for a welfare check.

Wednesday, October 14 – a fraud report was taken in the 10000 block of Ohio 118.

Wednesday, October 14 – an Ohio license plate was found at the intersection of Rosalie Drive and Jennings Rd.

Wednesday, October 14 – a protection order violation report was taken at the police department.

Thursday, October 15 – arrested Tyler K. Barbaree for obstructing official business, criminal damaging and a felony warrant from Alabama. The arrest was made in the 100 block of S. Washington St.

Thursday, October 15 – arrested Jodi Rutter on an outstanding warrant from Van Wert Municipal Court.

Thursday, October 15 – arrested Elijah Zimmerman on an outstanding warrant in the 1200 block of Industrial Drive.

Friday, October 16 – arrested Daniel J. Lewis on an outstanding warrant from the Allen County Sheriff’s Office. The arrest was made in the the 500 block of S. Harrison St.

Friday, October 16 – found property was recovered in the 500 block of E. Main St.

Saturday, October 17 – arrested Jonathan A. Horine, 45, on an active warrant issued by Huntington County (IN) Superior Court.

Saturday, October 17 – arrested Titus Hoover and Dawn Wilhelm on outstanding warrants from the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office. The arrests were made in the 1100 block of S. Washington St.