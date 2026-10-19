VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 10/15/2026

Thursday, October 15, 2026

4:05 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

8:30 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on State Street in the Village of Wren to check the welfare of a resident.

8:52 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Common Pleas Court for unlawful sexual contact with a minor, a third degree felony. Frank Elbert Alexander, 33, of Van Wert was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

9:16 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Slack Road in Ridge Township to check the welfare of a resident.

12:38 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on East Crawford Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

1:17 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to an area of U.S. 33 in Willshire Township for a subject with abdominal cramps.

1:45 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Burris Road in Liberty Township for a subject with stroke symptoms.

2:11 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Mendon Road in Ridge Township for a report of a dumpster in the roadway.

2:42 p.m. – Deputies took a report of vehicle damage caused by a subject mowing and blowing debris in the roadway on U.S. 127 in Pleasant Township.

2:44 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Kear Road in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

3:29 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of East Sycamore Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.

3:30 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

4:22 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Christopher Crossing in the City of Van Wert for a report of a motor vehicle crash on private property.

5:00 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Dixon Cavett Road in Tully Township to check the welfare of a subject walking.

5:05 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on North Washington Street in the City of Van Wert for a subject who fell.

8:00 p.m. – Deputies, along with Delphos Fire and the Ohio State Highway Patrol, responded to a report of a car fire on U.S. 30 in Washington Township.