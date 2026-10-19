VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 10/16/2026

Friday, October 16, 2026

1:38 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Pleasant Township for a report of an occupied disabled vehicle in the roadway.

4:14 a.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm on Middle Point Road in Ridge Township.

7:06 p.m. – Dispatched Scott Fire to an area of Dutch John Road in Union Township for a report of a utility pole on fire.

9:05 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

10:37 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Tully Township for a subject with a head injury.

10:51 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Fox Road in the City of Van Wert for a subject with pregnancy complications.

1:25 p.m. – Deputies, along with Ohio City EMS, responded to a location on Liberty Union Road for a report of an assault. Ohio City EMS transported an adult male to OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital for evaluation. Mackenzie Marie Stripe, 18, of Bellefontaine, was charged with assault, a first degree misdemeanor. She was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.