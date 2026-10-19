VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 10/17/2026

Saturday, October 17, 2026

2:35 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on South Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.

2:54 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of South Liberty Street in the Village of Convoy for a report of suspicious activity.

8:37 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Convoy Road in Union Township for a report of losing their driver’s license.

10:16 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on South Main Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject with flu symptoms.

11:30 a.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from South Shannon Street in the City of Van Wert to Woodlawn Cemetery in Liberty Township.

10:54 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on North Washington Street in the City of Van Wert for a subject having a diabetic emergency.

11:16 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Pleasant Township for a report of a loose dog.

12:36 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City Fire to a residence on Woodlawn Road in the Village of Ohio City for an odor of natural gas.

12:45 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Wren Landeck Road in Liberty Township for a subject having seizures.

12:51 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy Fire to a residence on Bergner Road in Harrison Township for an odor of something burning inside the residence.

1:30 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City Fire to a residence on North Main Street in the Village of Ohio City for an odor of natural gas.

7:23 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Middle Point Road in Ridge Township to check the welfare of a subject walking.

7:41 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on East Tully Street in the Village of Convoy for a report of domestic violence.

8:10 hrs. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. Route 30 in Tully Township for a report of reckless driving.

8:36 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Washington Township for a subject with chest pain.

8:40 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Harrison Township for a report of a loose dog.

8:48 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on West Ervin Road in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

9:16 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on South Adams Street in the Village of Middle Point for an unwanted person on the property.

9:59 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Pleasant Township for a report of two juveniles in the roadway.

10:55 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Sidle Road in Pleasant Township for a report of criminal mischief.