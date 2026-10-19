VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 10/18/2026
Sunday, October 18, 2026
2:46 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 116 in York Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer.
3:27 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on U.S. 30 in Union Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
10:21 a.m. – Dispatched Ottoville EMS to a residence on Elm Sugar Road in Jackson Township for a subject who passed out.
10:39 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Banter Street in the Village of Ohio City for a report of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
11:17 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Elm Sugar Road in Hoaglin Township to assist with an unruly juvenile.
11:17 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a complaint of harassment.
11:59 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Boroff Road in Ridge Township to stand by as a peace officer while a subject retrieved property.
12:12 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Dull Robinson Road in Liberty Township for a subject with back pain from a fall.
1:45 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Banter Street in the Village of Ohio City for a report of a domestic dispute. Ariana Nichole Johnson, 20, of Ohio City, was arrested for probation violation and was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.
3:02 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on West Railroad Street in the Village of Middle Point for a complaint of theft.
4:02 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Lincoln Highway in Tully Township to check an abandoned 911 call.
5:49 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of South Shane Street in the Village of Ohio City for a complaint of reckless driving.
7:57 p.m. – Dispatched Grover Hill EMS to a residence on Hoaglin Center Road in Hoaglin Township for a subject with rapid heart rate.
9:00 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Wren Landeck Road in Liberty Township for a subject having seizures.
POSTED: 10/19/26 at 3:18 pm. FILED UNDER: Law Enforcement