VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 10/18/2026

Sunday, October 18, 2026

2:46 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 116 in York Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer.

3:27 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on U.S. 30 in Union Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

10:21 a.m. – Dispatched Ottoville EMS to a residence on Elm Sugar Road in Jackson Township for a subject who passed out.

10:39 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Banter Street in the Village of Ohio City for a report of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

11:17 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Elm Sugar Road in Hoaglin Township to assist with an unruly juvenile.

11:17 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a complaint of harassment.

11:59 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Boroff Road in Ridge Township to stand by as a peace officer while a subject retrieved property.

12:12 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Dull Robinson Road in Liberty Township for a subject with back pain from a fall.

1:45 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Banter Street in the Village of Ohio City for a report of a domestic dispute. Ariana Nichole Johnson, 20, of Ohio City, was arrested for probation violation and was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

3:02 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on West Railroad Street in the Village of Middle Point for a complaint of theft.

4:02 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Lincoln Highway in Tully Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

5:49 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of South Shane Street in the Village of Ohio City for a complaint of reckless driving.

7:57 p.m. – Dispatched Grover Hill EMS to a residence on Hoaglin Center Road in Hoaglin Township for a subject with rapid heart rate.

9:00 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Wren Landeck Road in Liberty Township for a subject having seizures.