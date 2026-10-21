VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 10/19/2026

Monday, October 19, 2026

12:27 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Washington Township for a subject with flu symptoms.

4:06 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Washington Township to deliver a message.

4:30 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on U.S. 224 in Ridge Township for a subject with flu symptoms.

10:24 p.m. – Deputies, along with Wren EMS and Van Wert EMS, responded to a residence on State Street in the Village of Wren for a subject not breathing.

11:29 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Mentzer Street in the Village of Convoy regarding a complaint of harassment.

1:21 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Glenmore Road in Willshire Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

1:48 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Liberty Union Road in Pleasant Township for a report of an occupied disabled vehicle.

1:53 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Alspach Road in Liberty Township regarding a complaint of harassment.

3:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Franklin Street in the Village of Convoy for a complaint regarding barking dogs.

3:10 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from South Cherry Street in the City of Van Wert regarding a complaint of loose dogs.

3:40 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City Fire to a report of a combine fire on Ohio 81 in Liberty Township.

5:02 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Goodwin Road in York Township for a subject who fell.

5:07 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

5:23 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Short Street in the Village of Ohio City regarding an unruly juvenile.

5:59 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a report of an unknown male attempting to enter vehicles.

8:02 p.m. – Deputies, along with Ohio City Fire, responded to an area of South Ball Road in the Village of Ohio City for a report of several natural gas leaks.

8:23 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy Fire, Van Wert Fire, and Wren Fire to a report of a house fire on East Tully Street in the Village of Convoy. Deputies responded to assist with traffic.

8:50 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a report of a burglary.

10:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of East Skinner Street in the Village of Ohio City for some type of alarm being activated inside a residence.