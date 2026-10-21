VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 10/20/2026

Tuesday, October 20, 2026

1:41 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on State Street in the Village of Wren to stand by as peace officers.

5:39 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Jonestown Road in York Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer.

7:26 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Old Tile Factory Road in Pleasant Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a dog.

7:44 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Elm Street in the Village of Ohio City for a subject who fell.

8:10 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Woodland Avenue in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.

8:45 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Edgewood Drive in Pleasant Township for a subject having tremors.

10:20 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Converse Roselm Road in Jackson Township for a report of loose dogs.

10:28 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Van Horn Road in Tully Township for a complaint of harassment.

10:42 a.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS and Ohio City EMS to a residence on Ohio 49 in the Village of Wren for a subject who fell.

1:11 p.m. – Deputies, along with Convoy Fire and Van Wert Fire, responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township for a report of a ditch fire.

1:26 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Kiger Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

1:44 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Middle Point Wetzel in Jackson Township for a report of a loose dog.

3:13 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on North Cherry Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

3:32 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on West Walcot Street in the Village of Willshire for a subject having a seizure.

4:36 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Reidenbach Road in Ridge Township for a complaint of farm vehicles parked in the roadway.

5:37 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Carmean Road in Jackson Township for a report of two loose dogs.

5:56 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City Fire to a residence on U.S. 224 in Pleasant Township for a complaint of open burning.

6:53 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Mendon Road in Ridge Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. The Ohio State Highway Patrol investigated the accident.

7:06 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject needing a medical evaluation.

10:17 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Union Pleasant Road in Pleasant Township to check the welfare of a subject walking.

11:26 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.