VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 10/21/2026

Wednesday, October 21, 2026

4:24 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject with low blood pressure.

11:22 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Wetzel Road in Jackson Township for a report of two loose dogs.

2:02 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of East Sycamore Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of two loose dogs.

2:46 p.m. – Deputies and Convoy Fire responded to a report of a grass fire on Dull Robinson Road in Pleasant Township.

2:53 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy Fire to a resident on East Tully Street for a report of a gas leak.

3:12 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Dog Creek Road in Jackson Township for a report of two stray dogs.

3:18 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City Fire to an area of Bevington Road in York Township for a report of a combine fire.

5:25 p.m. – Deputies, along with Willshire Fire and Wren EMS, responded to the area of Harrison Willshire, and Willshire Eastern Roads for a report of a motor vehicle crash. A 2008 Saturn Aura driven by Caleb Smith of Ohio City was westbound on Willshire Eastern Road. A 2021 GMC Terrain driven by Jamie High of Harrison Township was southbound on Harrison Willshire Road and stopped at the stop sign. High left the stop sign, and Smith struck the vehicle on the left side, spun around, entered the southwest ditch, and struck a road sign. High’s vehicle came to rest in the middle of the roadway. No one was transported to the hospital.

7:38 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Dog Creek Road in Jackson Township for a report of two loose dogs. Deputies caught the dogs and transported them to the Humane Shelter.

10:00 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Convoy Road in Hoaglin Township for a report of a disabled vehicle.

11:22 p.m. – Deputies, along with Ottoville EMS, responded to a residence on Converse Roselm Road in Jackson Township for a report of a subject being unconscious.