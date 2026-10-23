VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 10/22/2026

Thursday, October 22, 2026

4:24 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township for a report of a vehicle being sideswiped by a semi. Deputies determined the incident occurred in the State of Indiana.

1:01 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS and Van Wert EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject with a head injury.

2:15 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on State Route 118 in Liberty Township to contact a resident for the Van Wert Police Department.

6:41 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on East Hoffman Street in the Village of Ohio City to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

7:04 a.m. – Dispatched Wren Fire to a residence on East Jackson Street in the Village of Wren for a report of a propane leak.

11:23 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. Route 224 in Harrison Township for a report of cows in the roadway.

11:51 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Stephanie Lane in Pleasant Township for a report of a low-hanging utility line across the road.

12:40 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on John Brown Road in Pleasant Township to stand by as a peace officer while a subject obtained property.

1:27 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of State Street in the Village of Willshire for a report of a stop sign being down.

3:22 p.m. – Deputies made a traffic stop on Jackson Street in the City of Van Wert. An occupant in the vehicle had a warrant issued by Paulding County Court for failure to register. John R. Fulk, 68, of Paulding County, was arrested and transported to the Van Wert/Paulding County Line, where custody was transferred to the Paulding County Sheriff.

4:29 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point Fire to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a commercial fire alarm.

6:23 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Pollock Road in Union Township for a report of a stop sign down.