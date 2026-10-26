Van Wert Police blotter 10/18-10/25/2026

Van Wert Police

Sunday, October 18 – a welfare check was conducted in the 600 block of Williams St.

Sunday, October 18 – there was a report of a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of S. Washington St. and Fox Rd.

Monday, October 19 – trespassing was reported in the 800 block of E. Main St.

Monday, October 19 – officers handled a domestic dispute in the 1000 block of W. Main St.

Tuesday, October 20 – officers took a report of an enclosed trailer being broken into in the 1100 block of Westwood Drive.

Tuesday, October 20 – criminal damaging was reported in the 300 block of W. Maple Ave.

Tuesday, October 20 – officers conducted a welfare check in the 1100 block of Charlotte Circle.

Tuesday, October 20 – a two vehicle non-injury crash occurred on E. Main St. at Cherry St.

Tuesday, October 20 – a report of a miscellaneous drug offense was taken in the 100 block of E. Main St.

Tuesday, October 20 – arrested Bronson E. Pate on a warrant from Van Wert Municipal Court while in the 300 block of Grant St.

Tuesday, October 20 – arrested Nicholas Hicks for domestic violence in the 300 block of N. Cherry St.

Tuesday, October 20 – an unruly juvenile report as taken in the 1200 block of Lincoln Highway.

Wednesday, October 21 – officres responded to the 1300 block of Leeson Ave. for a mentally distraught female.

Thursday, October 22 – a theft was reported in the 300 block of Middle St.

Thursday, October 22 – an unruly juvenile was reported in the 500 block of Woodland Ave.

Thursday, October 22 – arrested Joshua Campbell on an outstanding warrant in the 400 block of S. Fulton St.

Friday, October 23 – a breaking and entering report was taken in the 300 block of S. Franklin St.

Friday, October 23 – a protection order violation was reported in the 100 block of E. Third St.

Friday, October 23 – a junk and rubbish violation and a grass and weeds violation were observed in the 200 block of N. Chestnut St.

Friday, October 23 – telephone harassment was reported in the 200 block of N. Race St.

Friday, October 23 – a welfare check was conducted in the 200 block of Spencer Drive.

Friday, October 23 – arrested Anthony Oliver on an outstanding warrant in the 100 block of Greenewald St.

Friday, October 23 – police and EMS responded to the 800 block of N. Washington St.

Saturday, October 24 – officers responded to the 800 block of High St. for a distraught male.

Sunday, October 25 – a theft report was taken in the 300 block of W. Maple Ave.