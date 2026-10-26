VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 10/23/2026
Friday, October 23, 2026
12:21 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Sheets Road in Willshire Township to check the welfare of a resident.
12:38 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Monmouth Road in Harrison Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.
1:09 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Mentzer Road in Tully Township for a subject with hypertension.
8:47 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on East Sycamore Street in the city of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
11:15 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.
12:43 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Krick Road in Tully Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
2:49 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Mendon Road in Ridge Township for a report of a stop sign being down.
4:04 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Lare Road in Tully Township for a subject with stroke symptoms.
5:22 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court for failure to comply. Kaivian Mason Jackson, 18, of Ohio City, was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.
5:29 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Franklin Street in the Village of Convoy for a complaint of a loose dog.
6:02 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Ohio 49 in Tully Township to assist the ODNR Wildlife Officer.
6:25 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Main Street in the Village of Venedocia for a complaint of reckless driving.
7:24 p.m. – Deputies, along with Middle Point EMS, responded to a location on North Adams Street in the Village of Middle Point for a report of an intoxicated subject who fell.
7:47 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Common Pleas Court for a bond violation. Anthony Matthew Oliver, 31, of Van Wert, is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.
8:22 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject with an altered mental status.
10:27 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Walnut Grove Church Road in Liberty Township for a report of several drones flying around the property.
POSTED: 10/26/26 at 8:44 am. FILED UNDER: Law Enforcement