VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 10/23/2026

Friday, October 23, 2026

12:21 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Sheets Road in Willshire Township to check the welfare of a resident.

12:38 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Monmouth Road in Harrison Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

1:09 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Mentzer Road in Tully Township for a subject with hypertension.

8:47 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on East Sycamore Street in the city of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

11:15 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

12:43 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Krick Road in Tully Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

2:49 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Mendon Road in Ridge Township for a report of a stop sign being down.

4:04 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Lare Road in Tully Township for a subject with stroke symptoms.

5:22 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court for failure to comply. Kaivian Mason Jackson, 18, of Ohio City, was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

5:29 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Franklin Street in the Village of Convoy for a complaint of a loose dog.

6:02 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Ohio 49 in Tully Township to assist the ODNR Wildlife Officer.

6:25 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Main Street in the Village of Venedocia for a complaint of reckless driving.

7:24 p.m. – Deputies, along with Middle Point EMS, responded to a location on North Adams Street in the Village of Middle Point for a report of an intoxicated subject who fell.

7:47 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Common Pleas Court for a bond violation. Anthony Matthew Oliver, 31, of Van Wert, is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

8:22 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject with an altered mental status.

10:27 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Walnut Grove Church Road in Liberty Township for a report of several drones flying around the property.