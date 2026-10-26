VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 10/24/2026

Saturday, October 24, 2026

12:01 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

1:19 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a deer.

2:06 am. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township to deliver a message for OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital.

2:51 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Bergner Road in Harrison Township for a complaint of criminal mischief.

3:35 a.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm on Production Drive in the City of Van Wert.

3:56 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on South Shannon Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.

5:07 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 637 in Hoaglin Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer.

6:10 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on South Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.

8:27 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a location on South Shane Street in the Village of Ohio City for a subject having a seizure.

9:25 a.m. – Deputies, along with Middle Point Fire and EMS, responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Washington Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. A 2011 Ford Fusion driven by Sophie Smith of Van Wert was traveling westbound on Lincoln Highway near Baker Road when she swerved to miss a vehicle and left the roadway, striking a utility pole. No injuries were reported.

9:40 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

10:02 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident for a complaint of telecommunications harassment.

10:49 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Harrison Township for a report of goats in the roadway.

11:00 a.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the Countryside Chapel to the I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Tully Township.

12:11 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of West Main Street in the City of Van Wert to check the welfare of a dog.

1:01 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Dull Robinson Road in Union Township to check on an abandoned 911 call.

2:04 p.m. – Deputies, along with Convoy Fire, EMS, and Van Wert Fire, responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Union Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. The Ohio State Highway Patrol investigated the accident.

5:27 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Glenmore Road in Liberty Township for a report of a disabled vehicle.

6:15 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of West Main Street in the City of Van Wert to check the welfare of a dog.

6:44 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on South Cherry Street in the City of Van Wert for a complaint of loose dogs.

7:13 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township for a report of debris in the roadway.

8:44 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Dixon Cavett Road in Tully Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a deer.