VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 10/25/2026

Sunday, October 25, 2026

12:42 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of North Jefferson Street in the City of Van Wert for a complaint of a loose dog.

1:10 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

4:19 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township for a report of a vehicle traveling in the wrong direction.

5:03 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of North Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.

9:50 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Middle Point Road in Ridge Township for a complaint of debris from fireworks in their yard.

12:38 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

12:46 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of West Railroad Street in the Village of Middle Point for a report of juveniles tampering with the tracks.

1:03 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of North Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

1:46 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Washington Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

2:42 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of South Shane Street in the Village of Ohio City for a report of a loose dog.

2:48 p.m. – Deputies, along with Wren EMS, responded to a residence on Fort Recovery Road in Willshire Township for a subject having a mental health crisis.

3:23 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Westwood Drive in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

3:30 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Dixon Cavett Road in Union Township for a complaint of a loose dog.

4:01 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on South Main Street in the Village of Middle Point for a report of an abandoned bicycle.

5:14 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on East Tully Street in the Village of Convoy for a complaint of trespassing.

10:29 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of North Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.