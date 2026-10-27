VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 10/26/2026

Monday, October 26, 2026

2:43 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Tecumseh Drive in the City of Van Wert for a subject with stroke symptoms.

3:01 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Stamm Road in Harrison Township for a subject who fell.

7:24 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Harrison Center Road in Harrison Township to issue a kill slip for a deer.

7:46 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a subject with abdominal pain.

10:43 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on South Ball Road in the Village of Ohio City for a subject having difficulty breathing.

11:03 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm on Shenk Road in Washington Township.

11:25 a.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to Middle Creek Cemetery in Paulding County.

11:39 a.m. – Deputies, along with Middle Point Fire and EMS, responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on U.S. 30 in Washington Township. The Ohio State Highway Patrol investigated the accident.

12:55 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Woodlawn Road in the Village of Ohio City for a report of a loose dog.

1:32 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on High Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.

1:33 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on West Jefferson Street in the Village of Ohio City for a stray dog. Deputies took the dog to the Humane Shelter.

2:19 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on South Main Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject with arm pain.

1:59 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Common Pleas Court for a community control violation. Drake V. Scheumann, 19, of Indiana, is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

3:21 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Pleasant Township for an automated message of a possible crash. No accident was located.

4:15 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point Fire to an area of Dog Creek Road in Washington Township for a report of a combine fire.

5:36 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

6:13 p.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm on Snyder Road in Liberty Township.

6:20 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on North Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

8:27 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on East Crawford Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

9:53 p.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township.

10:02 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Harrison Willshire Road in Willshire Township for a report of two loose dogs.

11:59 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.