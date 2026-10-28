VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 10/27/2026

Tuesday, October 27, 2026

8:19 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lare Road in Tully Township to check the welfare of a juvenile.

10:19 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 709 in Liberty Township for a complaint of harassment.

2:25 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Plum Street in the Village of Venedocia for a subject who passed out.

6:30 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Willshire Eastern Road in Willshire Township for a report of hunters trespassing.

7:33 p.m. – Dispatched Scott Fire and Convoy Fire to a location on Feasby Wisener Road in Union Township for a report of a grain bin dryer fire.

8:15 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Wren Landeck Road in York Township for a report of an injured deer in the roadway.

10:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of East Tully Street in the Village of Convoy for a report of reckless driving.

10:17 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on South Washington Street in the City of Van Wert for a report concerning the welfare of children.

10:58 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on South Shannon Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

11:34 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of East Tully Street in the Village of Convoy to check the welfare of a subject walking.