VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 10/28/2026

Wednesday, October 28, 2026

4:04 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on East Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.

5:08 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Washington Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer.

6:01 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm on Circle Drive in Washington Township.

620 hrs. – Deputies responded to an area of Glenmore Road in Willshire Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer.

7:11 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Hoalgin Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer.

7:17 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Union Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer.

7:21 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on West Tully Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject who fell.

8:48 a.m. – Deputies arrested Malcolm Trey Oliver, 30, of Delphos, on a warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court on a felony charge of a protection order violation. Deputies transported Oliver to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

9:16 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a report of debris in the roadway.

10:00 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Shaffer Street in the City of Van Wert for a subject who was unresponsive.

11:32 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Sponseller Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject with stroke symptoms.

11:46 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of East Ervin Road in the City of Van Wert for a report of a stray dog. The dog was transported to the Humane Society shelter.

11:55 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on South Shannon Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

1:00 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Valam Drive in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

3:10 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Edgewood Drive in Pleasant Township regarding a complaint of harassment.

3:42 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Boroff Road in Ridge Township for a report of a utility line in the roadway.

6:02 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a complaint of theft.

6:25 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

6:37 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Mendon Road in York Township regarding a complaint of domestic violence.

6:58 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Union Township for a complaint of open burning.

6:39 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 118 in Liberty Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

8:42 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Fox Road in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

9:22 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of College Street in the Village of Venedocia to check an abandoned 911 call.

10:42 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Shenk Road in Washington Township for a civil complaint.