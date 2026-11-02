Local volunteers needed to pack meals

VW independent staff/submitted information

First United Methodist Church in Van Wert is calling on families, local businesses and community members to help pack life-saving meals for people in Haiti. The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, November 21, at Van Wert High School. This is a new location from previous years.

Haiti is facing extreme gang violence, leaving millions of people without food, medical care, or safe schools.

Shown above is participants packing meals at least year’s event. Photo submitted

“The need is urgent,” said Teresa Shaffer, Director of Agape Outreach. “God has called us to help our neighbors who are facing starvation and danger.”

FUMC has hosted meal-packing events for 20 years. Volunteers will pack healthy meals filled with rice, vegetables, protein, and 21 essential vitamins. These meals will be shipped and delivered safely to over 500 schools and orphanages through Mission of Hope, an organization with 26 years of experience working in Haiti.

This hands-on volunteer event is open to all ages. Volunteers will learn how to quickly assemble and pack meal bags at simple work stations. FUMC will provide proof of participation to any students needed volunteer hours

“It’s amazing to see what happens when the gym fills up with helpers,” Shaffer said. “We invite you to bring your friends, family, and co-workers. Students can also earn community service hours for helping.”

Event details and how to sign up

When: Saturday, November 21, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Where: Van Wert High School, 10708 State Route 118 S.

Cost: A suggested donation of $20 per person or $50 per family is requested to help cover the cost of ingredients and shipping. Local businesses can also sponsor employee groups.

Sign up online: Visit vanwertfirst.net and click on Rice Meal Pack.

Pre-registration is strongly encouraged so organizers can prepare packing stations and supplies.

For questions or alternative sign-up options, contact Teresa Shaffer at 419.238.0631 ext. 104 or email teresa.shaffer@vanwertfirst.net.