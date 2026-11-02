New Rotary members…

The Van Wert Rotary Club recently welcomed Kevan Unverferth and Rob Welch as its newest members. Unverferth (above), who was sponsored by fellow Rotarian Kevin Matthews, serves as administrator at Van Wert Manor and is a licensed nursing home administrator. He holds a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Findlay. An active community volunteer, Unverferth is a Lions Club member, an athletic boosters member and an organizer of two charity golf outings. Outside of work and community activities, he enjoys spending time with his wife and their two children. Welch (below) owns Northwest Ohio Sports and Welch Trophy, a family-operated business supplying trophies, school spirit wear, and sporting goods throughout northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. A strong supporter of youth athletics, Welch also runs an AAU basketball program. His business generously supports youth sporting organizations through donations, helping provide opportunities for young athletes throughout the area. Welch and his wife, Jackie, have seven children. Also pictured is Rotary Club President John Hatcher. Photos submitted