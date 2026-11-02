VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 10/30/2026

Friday, October 30, 2026

2:11 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject with high blood pressure.

3:22 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on the Ohio-Indiana State Line Road in Tully Township for a report of a prowler.

3:37 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on East Jackson Street in the Village of Wren for a report of a disabled vehicle in the roadway.

5:52 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of South Clay Street in the City of Delphos for a report of a loose dog.

6:09 a.m. – Deputies, along with Middle Point Fire and EMS, responded to an area of Church Road in Ridge Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. The Ohio State Highway Patrol investigated the accident.

7:36 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on West Tully Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject who fell.

8:37 a.m. – Deputies responded to a report of a juvenile being unruly in the City of Van Wert at the Van Wert Juvenile Court.

9:57 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Fox Road in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.

10:40 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point Fire to an area of West South Street in the Village of Middle Point for an odor of natural gas.

12:06 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Fox Road in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

1:01 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Riley Street in the Village of Willshire to check the welfare of a resident.

6:56 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Shenk Road in Washington Township for a report of a suspicious person.

7:56 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 118 in Liberty Township for a report of a disabled vehicle.

9:05 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Dixon Cavett Road in Tully Township to check the welfare of a resident.

9:22 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Union Pleasant Road in Pleasant Township to check the welfare of a subject walking.

9:49 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Middle Point Road in Ridge Township to assist the Ohio State Highway Patrol.