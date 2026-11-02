VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 10/31/2026

Saturday, October 31, 2026

4:56 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Banter Street in the Village of Ohio City for a report of a domestic dispute.

6:16 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 709 in Liberty Township for a report of a disabled vehicle in the roadway.

8:13 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 118 in Liberty Township to issue a kill slip for a deceased deer.

10:01 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Harrison Willshire Road in Harrison Township for a report of a loose dog.

11:39 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 118 in Pleasant Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

12:44 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on East Main Street in the Village of Convoy for a complaint of trespassing.

12:58 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Liberty Union Road in Liberty Township to check the welfare of a motorist.

2:01 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Glenmore Road in Willshire Township for a report of a loose dog.

5:16 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Union Township to check the area for a person that had been reported missing out of Minnesota.

5:34 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

6:41 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 81 in Liberty Township for a report of a loose dog.

7:10 p.m. – Deputies, along with Grover Hill EMS, responded to an area of Defiance Trail Road in Hoaglin Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash with possible injuries, involving a deer. No transport was made to the hospital.

7:19 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on North Franklin Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

7:52 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Mendon Road in Ridge Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer.

10:48 p.m. – Deputies, along with Willshire Fire and Wren EMS, responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on Wren Landeck Road in Willshire Township. A 2016 Chrysler 200 driven by Quintin Mitchell Thomas, 24, of Harrison Township, was traveling west on Wren Landeck Road about half a mile East of Harrison Willshire Road. He swerved to avoid hitting two deer, which caused him to lose control of his vehicle and run off the side of the road. The vehicle flipped multiple times and came to rest on its passenger side. Thomas was transported to OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital. Hauge Towing towed the vehicle.

11:09 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Little Auglaize River Road in Washington Township for a report of a suspicious vehicle.

11:21 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.