VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 11/1/2026

Sunday, November 1, 2026

1:30 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Dutch John Road in Union Township for a report of a subject passed out in a vehicle. The Ohio State Highway Patrol investigated the accident.

9:45 a.m.- Deputies responded to a location on East Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

11:32 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Westwood Drive in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

1:35 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Liberty Township for a report of loose horses.

1:50 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Walcot Street in the Village of Willshire for a complaint of a juvenile on a dirt bike riding in the wrong direction of travel.

1:52 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of North Main Street in the Village of Convoy for a report of a loose dog.

2:35 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Harvey Road in Hoaglin Township for a report of a juvenile being unruly.

4:49 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

5:02 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Franklin Street in the Village of Convoy for a complaint of reckless driving.

5:35 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on North Main Street in the Village of Middle Point to check the welfare of juveniles.

7:25 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 637 in Hoaglin Township for a report of reckless driving.

10:38 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Dixon Cavett Road in Union Township for a complaint of trespassing.

10:42 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Old Tile Factory Road in Pleasant Township for a report of suspicious activity.