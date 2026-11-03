VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 11/2/2026

Monday, November 2, 2026

3:16 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township.

7:07 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lorber Street in the Village of Convoy for a report of a suspicious vehicle.

7:27 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS and Wren EMS to a residence on Ohio 81 in Willshire Township for a subject with lower abdominal pain.

10:30 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on West Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

11:08 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Dustman Road in Pleasant Township for a report of domestic violence.

12:15 p.m. – Dispatched Delphos EMS to a residence on South Clay Street in Washington Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

12:56 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on West Tully Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject who fell.

2:49 p.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm on Ohio 697 in Washington Township.

4:34 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Washington Street in the Village of Elgin for a complaint of reckless driving.

4:52 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Jackson Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer.

6:43 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Convoy Road in Union Township for a subject who fell.

7:19 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Washington Street in the Village of Elgin to check the welfare of a resident.

7:25 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on East Hoffman Street in the Village of Ohio City for a complaint of trespassing.

7:52 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on West Tully Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject who fell.