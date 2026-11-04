VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 11/3/2026

Tuesday, November 3, 2026

4:28 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on West Jefferson Street in the Village of Ohio City for a complaint of harassment.

7:22 a.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm on Ohio 117 in Jennings Township.

12:07 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on South Liberty Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject with neck and shoulder pain.

12:35 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township for a report of reckless driving.

1:04 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Willshire Ohio City Road in Willshire Township for a report of a loose dog.

1:28 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on East Koch Street in the Village of Ohio City for a subject having issues with a medical device.

2:35 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

3:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 116 in Jennings Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. A 2015 farm tractor pulling three wagons driven by Daniel Klaus of Jennings Township was traveling east on Ohio 116. He was turning left into the driveway of 20538 Ohio 116 when a 2023 Ford Transit driven by Lori Salazar of Ohio City attempted to change lanes to pass the trucker. However, the Transit struck the tractor. The tractor sustained no damage while the Transit sustained functional damage to the front passenger side. No injuries were reported.

3:46 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert Fire to a report of smoldering mulch at a location on Hospital Drive in the City of Van Wert.

4:23 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Oak Street in the Village of Wren for a report of theft.

6:34 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Middle Point Road in Ridge Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a deer.

8:40 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 118 in Liberty Township for a report of a dog that was struck by a vehicle.

9:44 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Monte Carlo Drive in the City of Van Wert for a subject who fell.

9:47 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on West Main Street in the City of Van Wert for a subject with a reaction to medication.

11:36 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of South Shane Street in the Village of Ohio City for a report of a suspicious vehicle.