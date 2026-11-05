VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 11/4/2026

Wednesday, November 4, 2026

12:41 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

12:42 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of South Tyler Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.

12:52 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Harrison Center Road in Harrison Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

5:26 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Crow Road in York Township for a report of a suspicious vehicle.

5:42 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Wren Landeck Road in Liberty Township for a subject having a seizure.

7:48 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 118 in Liberty Township for a report of a deceased dog in the roadway.

9:40 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on East Koch Street in the Village of Ohio City to assist another EMS transport unit with a patient.

10:20 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Van Wert Willshire Road in Liberty Township regarding a complaint of trespassing.

11:39 a.m. – Deputies, along with Middle Point EMS, responded to a report of a one-vehicle crash on Ohio 116 in Ridge Township. Middle Point EMS transported the driver to OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital. No other details are available.

11:57 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

1:31 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Liberty Township for a report of reckless driving.

1:47 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on North Washington Street in the City of Van Wert for a subject with cardiac issues.

2:09 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on West Central Avenue in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

1:48 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of the Ohio Indiana State Line Road in Harrison Township for a report of farm equipment in the roadway.

2:00 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township for a report of reckless driving.

3:25 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of South Wayne Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.

3:52 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on North Main Street in the Village of Middle Point to assist with an unruly juvenile.

4:02 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on South Central Street in the Village of Ohio City for a complaint of criminal damage.

4:03 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on U.S. 127 in Hoaglin Township for a subject with high blood pressure feeling dizzy.

5:45 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on South Main Street in the Village of Ohio City for a report of a missing juvenile. Deputies located the juvenile at another residence.

5:58 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 637 in Hoaglin Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer.

6:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Clayton Road in Willshire Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer.

7:45 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Olympic Drive in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.

9:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township for a report of an occupied disabled vehicle.