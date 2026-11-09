Van Wert Police blotter 11/1-11/7/2026

Van Wert Police

Sunday, November 1 – arrested Nicholas Muter for disorderly conduct by intoxication.

Sunday, November 1 – a burglary report was taken in the 100 block of Sibley St.

Monday, November 2 – there was a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of S. Shannon St. and Grant St.

Tuesday, November 3 – a theft report was taken in the 200 block of N. Chestnut St.

Wednesday, November 4 – police responded to the 600 block of S. Tyler St. for a distraught female who had left a residence.

Wednesday, November 4 – an assault report was taken in the 600 block of Center St.

Wednesday, November 4 – arrested Logan Cain on an outstanding warrant in the 100 block of S. Washington St.

Thursday, November 5 – a traffic offense was reported in the 800 block of N. Franklin St.

Thursday, November 5 – criminal damaging was reported in the 100 block of E. Main St. The incident remains under investigation.

Thursday, November 5 – a criminal damaging report was taken in the 400 block of N. Franklin St.

Thursday, November 5 – arrested Zoe Dove Teeters, 21, for OVI after a traffic crash/OVI investigation was conducted in the 600 block of S. Washington St.

Friday, November 6 – a protection order violation was taken in the 500 block of E. Main St.

Friday, November 6 – a wallet was located in the 600 block of N. Franklin St.

Saturday, November 7 – domestic violence was reported in the 500 block of S. Walnut St. The incident is under investigation.

Saturday, November 7 – an assault was reported in the 300 block of Frothingham St.

Saturday, November 7 – officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of Sunrise Court in reference to a man threatening people with a firearm. The man, Terry De Camp, 85, was later taken into custody for aggravated menancing.