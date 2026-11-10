Thanksgiving celebration planned

Submitted information

Thanksgiving is a time to count our blessings. But what about the seasons when life takes an unexpected turn? The Van Wert County Ministers invite the region to an evening of encouragement, worship and gratitude at “I’m Going to See a Victory: A Thanksgiving Celebration,” on Sunday, November 22, at 6:30 p.m. at Trinity Friends Church, 605 N. Franklin St., Van Wert. The event is free, and everyone is welcome, regardless of church affiliation.

Gary, Sierra and Parker Wynk of Celina will share their family’s journey of faith and gratitude following a life-changing football injury. Parker, the Celina High School quarterback, suffered a severe spinal injury this season. As he continues his recovery, the family has leaned on their faith, the prayers of their community and the hope that carries them forward.

Gary, Parker and Sierra Wynk will share their journey of faith and gratitude. Photo submitted

Mark Dellinger of Calvary Evangelical Church will also share his testimony. He served in the U.S. Air Force as a Russian language interpreter, worked with the Defense Intelligence Agency, and has served as an elder in a Messianic Jewish congregation and as a coordinator for Voice of the Martyrs. Several years ago, a stroke left him partially paralyzed. His message, “Thankful When Things Don’t Go Your Way,” offers a personal perspective on gratitude when life looks nothing like we imagined.

The evening will also feature special music and local pastors from churches throughout Van Wert County.



“Thanksgiving isn’t just about being grateful when everything is going right. Sometimes the most meaningful gratitude comes in the middle of life’s hardest moments,” said Paul Hoverman, Van Wert County Ministers representative. Our hope is that everyone who joins us leaves encouraged, uplifted, and reminded that God is faithful through it all.”



Whether you’re walking through a difficult season, celebrating answered prayers or looking for a meaningful way to begin Thanksgiving week, there is a place for you. Come as you are, bring your family and invite a friend.