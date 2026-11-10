VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 11/5/2026

Thursday, November 5, 2026

2:17 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Tully Harrison Road in Tully Township for a subject having a diabetic emergency.

3:46 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Mendon Road in York Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer.

7:08 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Mendon Road in York Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer.

8:23 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Feasby Wisener Road in Tully Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. A 2018 International driven by James Painter of Berne was westbound on Feasby Wisener Road near house number 2603. A 2017 Phoenix Cement Mixer driven by John Wanner of Berne was eastbound. While both units passed each other, their mirrors collided, causing minor damage to the side view mirrors on both vehicles. No injuries were reported and both vehicles were driven from the scene.

10:29 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a complaint of theft.

10:30 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy Fire to a commercial fire alarm on East Tully Street in the Village of Convoy.

12:49 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on West Tully Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject who fell.

12:54 p.m. – Deputies served warrants issued by the Van Wert County Common Pleas Court: David Wilkke, 37, of New Castle, Indiana, receiving stolen property, a fourth degree felony; Tyler Barbaree, 35, of Van Wert, is charged with obstructing official business, a fourth degree felony, and criminal damaging/endangering, a first degree misdemeanor Both men are being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

1:19 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 116 in Ridge Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer.

1:37 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on East Carmean Street in the Village of Ohio City to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

2:32 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Convoy Road in Tully Township for a subject with a finger trapped in a chair.

2:45 p.m. – Deputies served warrants issued by the Van Wert Common Pleas Court: Malcolm Trey Oliver, 30, of Delphos, violating a protection order, a fifth degree felony; Frank Elbert Alexander, 33, of Dayton, grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth degree felony.

4:06 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 118 in Liberty Township for a report of a stop sign being down.

4:08 p.m. – Deputies took a report at a location on North Franklin Street in the City of Van Wert for a complaint of harassment.

8:26 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on South Shannon Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

9:35 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Stripe Road in Ridge Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer.