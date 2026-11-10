VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 11/6/2026

Friday, November 6, 2026

1:32 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of State Road in Washington Township for a report of a suspicious person on a bicycle.

4:24 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

6:55 a.m. – Deputies took a report from a citizen for a complaint of telecommunications harassment.

7:05 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. 224 in Jackson Township for a report of an aggressive stray dog. Deputies captured the dog and transported it to the humane shelter.

9:33 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Haley Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of two loose dogs.

9:42 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Ohio 697 in Washington Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

10:10 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. Route 30 in Union Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

11:10 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Burris Road in Liberty Township for a subject who fell.

11:38 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on East Wood Street in the Village of Middle Point to check the welfare of a resident.

1:23 p.m. – Deputies spoke to a resident from Ohio 709 in Liberty Township regarding a complaint of identity theft.

2:19 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Kear Road in the City of Van Wert for a complaint of identity theft.

4:27 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 118 in Liberty Township for a complaint regarding a protection order violation.

8:21 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on North Main Street in the Village of Middle Point for a complaint of domestic violence.

8:49 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. A 2016 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Totianna Rittner, 33, of New Haven, Indiana, was traveling northbound on Ohio 49, turned westbound onto U.S. 30, and made a U-turn. Rittner also drove in reverse and left the roadway, then began to re-enter the roadway when a 2018 Freightliner driven by Mohamed A. Hussein, 42, of Rosemount, Michigan, struck it. Rittner’s was pushed into the ditch. Officers she was arrested for OVI and her car was towed from the scene. No injuries were reported.

9:01 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

10:18 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on South Washington Street in the City of Van Wert for a complaint regarding abuse of services.

11:12 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Washington Township for a subject with abdominal pain and difficulty breathing.