VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 11/7/2026

Saturday, November 7, 2026

12:28 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert Fire to a commercial fire alarm on U.S. 127 in Hoaglin Township.

1:44 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

2:54 a.m. – Deputies, along with Wren EMS and Willshire Fire, responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on U.S. 224 in Harrison Township. Indiana authorities investigated the accident.

8:55 a.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Ohio 81 in Willshire Township for a subject with chest pain.

12:40 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of East Sycamore Street in the City of Van Wert for a complaint of two loose dogs.

12:43 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on U.S. 127 for a report of a motor vehicle crash in Pleasant Township. While maneuvering farm equipment, an implement struck and damaged a mailbox.

12:45 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Union Township for a report of a disabled vehicle.

2:42 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a citizen from the Village of Wren regarding a civil complaint.

4:22 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a subject regarding the eviction process in the Village of Willshire.

5:05 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on North Main Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject with complications from a medical procedure.

5:22 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Owens Road in York Township for a subject with chest pain.

5:52 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on East Tully Street in the Village of Convoy to stand by as a peace officer.

8:34 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio City Venedocia Road in Liberty Township for a report of a suspicious package.

9:29 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Sunrise Court in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.

11:56 p.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm on Spencerville Delphos Road in Washington Township.