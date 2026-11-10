VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 11/8/2026

Sunday, November 8, 2026

1:40 a.m. – Dispatched Delphos EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Washington Township for a subject with back pain and difficulty breathing.

4:14 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township for a report of reckless driving.

8:41 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Van Wert Decatur Road in Pleasant Township to issue a kill slip for a deceased deer.

11:06 a.m. – Dispatched Delphos EMS to a residence on Elm Street in the City of Delphos for a subject needing assistance.

12:29 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on West Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.

1:30 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Dixon Cavett Road in Union Township for a report of a stray dog. Deputies transported the dog to the humane shelter.

2:01 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on West Central Avenue in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

3:53 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on West Carmean Street in the Village of Ohio City for a subject having seizures.

6:16 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Convoy Heller Road in Tully Township for a report of a suspicious vehicle.

6:34 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Boroff Road in Ridge Township for a report of a protection order violation. Corey Mathew Murphy, 31, of Van Wert, was arrested for violating a protection order, a first degree misdemeanor and was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

8:11 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Van Horn Road in Tully Township for a report of a suspicious vehicle.

9:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 116 in Ridge Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

10:46 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 118 in Pleasant Township of a deceased deer in the roadway.

11:42 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Industrial Drive in the City of Van Wert for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer that had occurred earlier on Ohio 118 in Liberty Township.